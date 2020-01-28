Irina Shayk gets real about what life has been like for her since her breakup with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Bradley Cooper. In an interview with British Vogue, the Russian top model reveals how things were between the two throughout their four year relationship that began in 2016. She told the publication, “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

©GettyImages Irina and Bradley decided to end their four year relationship in June 2019

The mother-of-one gave insight on what it’s been like to be without the A Star is Born actor and director. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground,” explained the model. She also added, “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

In another interview with Harpers Bazaar online, the 33-year-old model commented on the public’s interest on their private relationship. “I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess,” she explained to the publication.