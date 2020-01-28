The 2020 Grammy Awards provided a lot of entertainment for Cardi B and Offset, but it was the performance from their one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari that made their night. The Money rapper took to her social media to share a video of her and Offset with their baby girl following music’s biggest night. “After the after party somebody was waiting up for us. She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS!!! Let me find out my baby finna be a star!”

In the video, Kulture proudly stands in front of her parents and sings along to How Far I’ll Go from the Disney film Moana. Kulture’s rapper parents proudly help her out, singing along in the background as she smiles and looks at the video. It wouldn’t be a proper performance without a big finish. At the end of the clip, the adorable tot holds on to the final note of the song while her parents proudly cheer her on. Is Kulture on the road to following in her parents’ footsteps? It looks and sounds like it!