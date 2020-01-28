The emotion of the moment was just too much. As the air rang with shouts and cheers for late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Marc Anthony could not hold back his tears. The Salsa king was visibly distraught as he stopped his concert in Boston, Massachusetts for a moment to remember the 41-year-old sports legend, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Marc had vacated the stage, leaving the spotlight on Kobe’s iconic 24 shirt and a photo with the words: “In loving memory Kobe Bryant 1978-2020.” But a fan at the concert captured Marc’s reaction to the outpouring of love for his friend who had died just a matter of hours earlier.

Marc’s tearful moment came to pass after he posted a heartfelt tribute to Kobe, sharing a photo of himself shaking hands with the star courtside “When you shake hands with an ANGEL,” he captioned the memory. “Rest in peace my beautiful brother. May love and people surround the families of all involved. Sooo sad.” He accompanied the somber message with a broken heart emoji and a 24 hashtag. Click play to see how the moving scene unfolded at the gig