it’s a matter of days until Jennifer Lopez will take the stage of Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium by storm and she is making sure the Super Bowl Halftime show will be one to remember. The Bronx diva has been working really hard and rehearsing every tiny detail, but on January, 25, she decided to take a well-deserved break and enjoy some quality time with her family. The singer joined Alex Rodriguez, Max and Emme - the twins she shares with Marc Anthony - and her fiancé’s eldest daughter Natasha at equestrian event the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.
The Dinero hitmaker looked absolutely fabulous in a spring fresh ensemble which featured a tropical palm tree print. Jennifer showed off her toned arms in a delicate spaghetti-strap top and a matching midi skirt in nude tones. The 50-year-old actress accessorized her look with chic Gucci ankle-strap espadrilles, super stylish polarized sunglasses and beautiful feather-shaped earrings. A perfect look to spend the day under the sun at Gulfstream Park in Florida.
The family were clearly caught up in the excitement of the races as they cheered their favorite horses. As they chatted away it was clear that Emme and Natasha have formed a strong the bond. The images also show the sweetest side of the couple; Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been engaged since March last year, and even though it looks like they still haven’t set day for the ceremony, in every public appearance they show how much they adore each other. On this occasion, the former baseball player could not take his eyes off his famous girlfriend and at one point he kissed her shoulder in the sweetest gesture.
Jennifer and Alex have been dating since February 2017, and they have quickly become one of the most stable couples in the industry. They first met back in 2005, but by that time they were both happily married, JLo was Marc Anthony’s wife and Alex shared his life with Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his two daughters, Ella and Natasha. In 2016, the couple reconnected and... you know the rest of the story!