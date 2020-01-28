The family were clearly caught up in the excitement of the races as they cheered their favorite horses. As they chatted away it was clear that Emme and Natasha have formed a strong the bond. The images also show the sweetest side of the couple; Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been engaged since March last year, and even though it looks like they still haven’t set day for the ceremony, in every public appearance they show how much they adore each other. On this occasion, the former baseball player could not take his eyes off his famous girlfriend and at one point he kissed her shoulder in the sweetest gesture.

©GrosbyGroup The singer was happy to spend a day with her ‘little coconuts’ as she likes to call Max and Emme, the twins she shares with Marc Anthony

Jennifer and Alex have been dating since February 2017, and they have quickly become one of the most stable couples in the industry. They first met back in 2005, but by that time they were both happily married, JLo was Marc Anthony’s wife and Alex shared his life with Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his two daughters, Ella and Natasha. In 2016, the couple reconnected and... you know the rest of the story!