Kobe Bryant’s net worth: The fortune he left behind

Kobe Bryant, tragically killed with daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 26, was a legend in so many ways, including as one of the highest-paid sports stars in history. Black Mamba, as he was known, had amassed a tremendous net worth – $680 million over the course of his 20-year career, as estimated by Forbes. In 2016, the L.A. Laker retired as the third highest scoring player of all time in the NBA, behind Kareem Adbul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. Demonstrating just how successful he was as a global icon and businessman, though, he was in a league of his own when it came to his fortune.

©kobebryant Kobe and his daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26

Kobe’s two-decade $680 million fortune was earned in part through salary and endorsements, featuring in advertisements by such international brands as Nike, Hublot and Panini. In 2016, the year he retired, he was ranked #10 on Forbes best-paid athletes list, and at #33 on the list of richest entrepreneurs under 40.

©GettyImages During his 20 years in basketball, he notched up a $680 million fortune, according to Forbes

In fact, back in 2003 at the beginning of his career, his contract with Nike was one of the most lucrative at the time, at $40 million. But Kobe wasn’t just a a popular NBA figure, he was also a sharp businessman. In 2013, the Lakers phenomenon and partner Jeff Stibel established capital fund Bryant-Stibel.