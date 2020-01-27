Kobe Bryant had a special place in his heart for Latinos — something we are sure his wife Vanessa, who is of Mexican descent, helped foster over throughout their relationship. In order to speak to his beloved wife’s family, the former L.A. Lakers player took it upon himself to learn the Spanish language. But he didn’t do it with teachers or fancy courses, Kobe started watching Spanish telenovelas! In an interview from two years ago, you can hear the father-of-four speaking Español to perfection!

“Watching novelas with Vanessa, my wife, as well as my mother-in-law,” explained the five-time NBA Champion when asked whether he spoke Spanish. He revealed that one of his favorites telenovelas was La Madrastra, with Mexican acting royalty Victoria Ruffo and César Évora, kept him glued to the TV.



©GettyImages Kobe Bryant revealed that he was a fan of La Madrastra, a telenovela he would watch with his wife and mother-in-law

The dramatic stories weren’t the only things that caught the 41-year-old’s attention, he also enjoyed watching the iconic Sábado Gigante starring the legendary Chilean host Don Francisco. “[I also learned Spanish] watching Sábado Gigante as well,” Kobe, who along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna lost their lives on January 26 in a helicopter crash, revealed with a proud smile.

Kobe Bryant: the multi-linguist