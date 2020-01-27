Antonio Banderas and Stella Banderas

Antonio Banderas is making the 2020 Oscar Awards a family affair. The Spanish actor, who received his first nomination for his film Pain & Glory, revealed on the red carpet of the Goya Awards in Spain that he will be accompanied by his beautiful daughter with actress Melanie Griffith, Stella Banderas-Griffith. His revelatory response was given when asked about whether his daughter would be accompanying him at the Goya Awards, which she was unable to attend. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor shared that she would, however, be joining him on Sunday, February 9, at the Academy Awards ceremony in California.

Antonio Banderas and daughter Stella Banderas©GettyImages
Antonio Banderas only has one daughter, who he shares with actress Melanie Griffith
Antonio also shared that not only would his Crazy in Alabama actress daughter be joining him at the biggest ceremony of the awards season, but that her boyfriend would also be joining them as well to help cheer on Antonio as he waits to see if he takes home the Oscar for his Best Actor nomination. There’s no doubting that Stella is super proud of all the critical acclaim and award show love that her papá has been receiving after a 38-year spanning career that has seen him working with actors and actresses like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anthony Hopkins, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and bestie Salma Hayek.

Stella Banderas shares a throwback with her father Antonio Banderas©@stellabanderasgriffith
The 23-year-old actress was born in Marbella, Spain
In an interview with Deadline, the actor revealed that he was “surprised” when he heard he was nominated for the semi-autobiographical role in Pain & Glory, which is about a film director in his physical decline.

