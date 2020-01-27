Kobe Bryant is getting recognized by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his incredible and indelible professional 20-year basketball career. It was announced by Chairman Jerry Colangelo in a statement on Monday, January 27, that the former Los Angeles Laker will be posthumously inducted along with the incoming Class of 2020 inductees. Kobe will be joining the likes former players Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs and Kevin Garnett of Minnesota Timberwolves.

©GettyImages Kobe Bryant went on to have a 20-year spanning career with Los Angeles Lakers and was a five-time NBA Champion

Chairman Jerry Colangelo spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic and shared, “Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored the way he should be.” Shams revealed that Kobe (along with the other players being inducted) will take part in the standard Basketball Hall of Fame screening process taking place on Wednesday, January 29. It was first announced that Kobe would be part of the Class of 2020 in December 2019 along with Muggsy Bogues, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tim Hardaway. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be officially announced in early April 2020.