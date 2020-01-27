Little Stormi Webster, daughter of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, is having a ball of a time at her latest party with her cousins and friends. The almost two-year-old is pre-celebrating her birthday on Saturday, February 1, with a magical, mystical and lavish butterfly-themed party. Not only are she and her Kylie Cosmetics owner momma celebrating her upcoming birthday, but they are also celebrating the launch of a new makeup collection that Kylie created in honor of her daughter. In the serious of videos and photos shared via the @kyliejenner social media page, you can see Stormi dancing around in a tulle dress decorated with butterfly decorations.

Stormi and Kylie weren’t alone in celebrating these milestone events, baby Stormi was also joined by her uber stylish cousins True Thompson (Khloé Kardashian’s daughter), one-years-old, Chicago West (Kim Kardashian’s daughter), two-years-old, and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian’s daughter), three-years-old. Both True and Chicago can be seen dressed to the nines in pastel dresses — True in a frilly lavender tulle dress and Chicago in a fur piece with butterfly wings. Kylie sparred no expensive for her little girl and had a ball pit, special activities tables and butterfly-themed food.