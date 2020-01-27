Dayanara Torres isn’t here for the online trolls. The former Miss Universe, who was crowed in 1993, proved she’s a role model to follow when she took to social media to send a strong message to the haters. On her stories the Mira Quien Baila judge began, “Thank you to those who understand what it’s like to lose a father or a loved one...we know not even time helps a [broken heart]. When I read comments of people who don’t have a heart, I get surprised by the world in which we live.”

©GettyImages Dayanara addressed online trolls with a strong message

She continued, “I’m really ashamed of them living and breathing the same air as my sons...that I’ve raised with much love so that they’re kids filled with love and empathy towards everyone else.” The Puerto Rican beauty concluded the message using the hashtags “Love and “EsteMundoNecesitamasAmor (This world needs more love).”

It’s unclear as to why Dayanara shared the message, but it’s possible she or someone close to her was receiving hurtful comments.

©@dayanaratorres The beauty queen is keeps it real with her fans and followers

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Cristian and Ryan didn’t hold back in expressing her thoughts. But her realness and open-book approach are what make her validated by her fans. Throughout the past year she’s been taking her followers along her cancer journey.