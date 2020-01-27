On Sunday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. After the shocking and devastating news, the world began to remember the basketball player. The latest tribute has come from Mexican barber Rob Ferrel who’s latest buzzcut design is of the late basketball player.

“Rest easy Kobe,” he wrote alongside the short clip of him putting the finishing details on the cut, which featured a portrait of Kobe in his basketball jersey. “Tribute to the Legend [Kobe Bryant] my condolences to his family, Rest In Peace.” This buzz cut is just one of many ways fans all over the world are remembering Kobe. Last night, music’s finest took the stage at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, but throughout the night they dedicated their music to the basketball player.

