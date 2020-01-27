The death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven more people in a helicopter crash has shocked the nation. Fans, friends and celebs all over the country have expressed their deep sadness for the loss of not only a sports legend but also an incredible human being. Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and Marc Anthony, among other stars, have shared emotional, heartbreaking words on social media as a tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers player, who is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and seven-month-old Capri. Catherine Zeta-Jones also paid her respects - revealing that a young Kobe was her neighbor in L.A. in the process.

“24 years ago, ironically, Kobe was my next door neighbor in Pacific Palisades in LA. Both young and ambitious,” the 50-year-old said on her account along with a photo of the player wearing his iconic 24 shirt, “We met the day he moved in through his dog, that started to, and continued to, wander in to my garden. His basketball court was my view. I watched his talent and dedication, yet how could I have known that he was to become what he became.”

Catherine’s followers were moved by the words of the actress, and quickly reacted commenting on the sweet tribute. “Tragic news today,” she continued, “being a Daddy today took his life and that of his precious daughter. Unimaginable loss to all. Love to the families.”