Sebastian Yatra’s Fantasia was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammys 2020, and although it was Alejandro Sanz who finally bagged the award, the Colombian singer made the most of the night with a huge smile on his face. The pop star, who received his nomination with almost tears in his eyes, was honored just to share the category with such a big name in the industry: “We are nominated for Latin Album of the year alongside Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Montaner, Sanz, so for me it’s crazy just the fact of being in that category, let’s see who wins,” he shared with his online fans in the sweetest video, “whatever the outcome, we will celebrate it, and if Sanz wins, I’ll take the award to Spain with me,” continued the singer who is currently based in the European country appearing on the local version of TV show The Voice as a coach. HOLA! USA had the chance to talk to the 25-year-old on the Grammys’ red carpet where he spilled the beans on the exciting night and his incredible plans for the year ahead.
HOLA! USA: Hi Sebastian and congrats for tonight. How’s it’s feeling being here as a nominee?
Sebastian Yatra: “Amazing thank you. So happy to be a part of this. Happy to run into some of my favorite artists. It’s been a crazy ride to get here, there’s so many things I’ve learned this year and I want to keep making good music and songs that touch people’s hearts.”
H!: What are you excited about the most this evening, beside winning?
SY: “I mean, I definitely want to see BTS, Ariana. Shawn Mendes. Rosalia... she’s killing it for us Latins!”
H!: And what’s it’s like to be here representing for the Latin community?
SY: “It’s awesome, it’s a huge honor for me to be a part of the Latin acts at the American Grammys this year. We had three nominations and the Latin Grammys were so huge. It’s so fun to be here. It motivates you to keep going harder and work harder.”
H!: What else can we expect from you this year?
SY: “I’m going to be acting. My first series for one of the biggest platforms in the world when it opens up for Latin America. I have my new single coming out with Ricky Martin which is an amazing ballad that we did together, that’s coming out in a couple months and many many surprises! I’m going to release my first all American (English) song. Last year I had the chance to sing with the Jonas Brothers.”
H!: How was it working with the Jonas Brothers and seeing other artists collaborate on crossover tracks?
SY: “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that. Joining cultures is so fun. I did Runaway with the Jonas brothers. I did KPop with MONSTA X.”