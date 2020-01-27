Sebastian Yatra’s Fantasia was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the Grammys 2020, and although it was Alejandro Sanz who finally bagged the award, the Colombian singer made the most of the night with a huge smile on his face. The pop star, who received his nomination with almost tears in his eyes, was honored just to share the category with such a big name in the industry: “We are nominated for Latin Album of the year alongside Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Montaner, Sanz, so for me it’s crazy just the fact of being in that category, let’s see who wins,” he shared with his online fans in the sweetest video, “whatever the outcome, we will celebrate it, and if Sanz wins, I’ll take the award to Spain with me,” continued the singer who is currently based in the European country appearing on the local version of TV show The Voice as a coach. HOLA! USA had the chance to talk to the 25-year-old on the Grammys’ red carpet where he spilled the beans on the exciting night and his incredible plans for the year ahead.

©sebastianyatra Sebastian is going to be busy this year, he will be acting in a new series for one of the biggest platforms in the world

HOLA! USA: Hi Sebastian and congrats for tonight. How’s it’s feeling being here as a nominee?

Sebastian Yatra: “Amazing thank you. So happy to be a part of this. Happy to run into some of my favorite artists. It’s been a crazy ride to get here, there’s so many things I’ve learned this year and I want to keep making good music and songs that touch people’s hearts.”

H!: What are you excited about the most this evening, beside winning?



SY: “I mean, I definitely want to see BTS, Ariana. Shawn Mendes. Rosalia... she’s killing it for us Latins!”