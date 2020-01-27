As if the 62nd annual Grammy Awards weren’t emotional enough, the tissues couldn’t be more on hand tonight. Contributing to the stirring series of events was Camila Cabello’s moving performance of First Man, her father, Alejandro Cabello. The 22-year-old not only managed to make her dad, but Gwen Stefani also brought down a tear or two. Camila proved to be the ultimate daddy’s girl while singing her heart out, meanwhile, there were sweet home videos from her childhood playing in the background.

©GettyImages Camila looked beautiful in a whimsical pink ensemble

Her father was sitting front-and-center in the audience when she approached him, and he couldn’t contain the tears. And how could he? His daughter was live in front of thousands of viewers, giving a stellar performance in his name – such a proud moment!

The Cuban-American artist graced the stage wearing a head-to-toe pink ensemble with pretty pearl and beaded details. Her ethereal look was on par with her meaningful performance.

©GettyImages Camila’s father couldn’t contain his tears

Back in December, the Havana songstress shared a cute post on social media showing the special bond between her and her father. Next to a black and white photo of the father-daughter duo embracing each other as Camila’s dad kisses the top of her head.

“You don’t even know how much it means to me now, that you were the first man that really loved me,” beghan her caption. “...- guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man,” she added.