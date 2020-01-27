ICYMI, Demi Lovato had fans sobbing during her 2020 Grammy Award performance. The Disney alum took the stage on Sunday night for the first time since her 2018 overdose to perform her new song Anyone. In a beautiful white ball gown, a tearful Demi sang the powerful balled as her voiced cracked.

“I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I tried to talk to my imagination / Confided in to alcohol / I tried and tried and tried more,” were the lyrics sung by the 27-year-old. “Told secrets ’til my voice was sore / Tired of empty conversation / ‘Cause no one hears me anymore.”

Not only did the performance receive a standing ovation from the audience, it sent Twitter into a weeping session. In fact, many users had a lot of feelings flooding the social platform. Scroll through to see!