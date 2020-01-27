ICYMI, Demi Lovato had fans sobbing during her 2020 Grammy Award performance. The Disney alum took the stage on Sunday night for the first time since her 2018 overdose to perform her new song Anyone. In a beautiful white ball gown, a tearful Demi sang the powerful balled as her voiced cracked.
“I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I tried to talk to my imagination / Confided in to alcohol / I tried and tried and tried more,” were the lyrics sung by the 27-year-old. “Told secrets ’til my voice was sore / Tired of empty conversation / ‘Cause no one hears me anymore.”
Not only did the performance receive a standing ovation from the audience, it sent Twitter into a weeping session. In fact, many users had a lot of feelings flooding the social platform. Scroll through to see!
Demi lovato: ANYONEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE— Corinthiana sofredora (@senhoritaerrada) January 27, 2020
Eu: #GRAMMYs
pic.twitter.com/R6F9W2DP9Y
I LOVE YOU DEMI LOVATO WITH MY WHOLE HEART #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/VEV85tR7iz— b (@yslmarieb) January 27, 2020
Demi Lovato HIT:— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020
✔️ The notes
✔️ The emotion
✔️ The legendary status
✔️ My heart, which I’d long since thought was lost inside my broken body #Grammyspic.twitter.com/yhbJur5jwO
Me now listening to Demi Lovato#GRAMMYs— Tom (@Tom_Haisem98) January 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Vd2oYqyTep
Demi Lavato at the Grammys tonight was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/eLckRZBViH— Amanda Kocinski (@kocinski_amanda) January 27, 2020
Damn Demi Lavato made me cry for the millionth time today! What a beautiful and powerful performance #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/cysAiMm6I5— Nathalie🌺🐻 (@Nathaliexolv) January 27, 2020
I need to hug Demi Lavato! That was so good. I don’t have any tissues left. Someone bring me some. #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/p2XdLUILy9— Jen Your radio nerd girl 💜 📻🇨🇦 (@Team_PeterKash) January 27, 2020
Me (and everyone) listening to Demi Lavato’s #Grammys performance... It’s been a day.... pic.twitter.com/VclDsGJ8kq— Leslie Writes (@LKCOLOR) January 27, 2020
Demi Lavato's performance was a testimony... I felt everything bit of it... kudos for standing in the face of ur enablers, haters, & critics.. Flawlessly #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/6M4urldT8k— ⚔Tudor🏵Prince⚔ (@PrinceTudor1) January 27, 2020
Demi Lavato on stage like #GRAMMYs#TheGrammys#GRAMMYLive#GRAMMYAwards2020#Grammys2020pic.twitter.com/Vf6IBmJO8h— MYNAMEISMYNAME (@BenBoogie22) January 27, 2020
Wow, Demi Lavato. Just wow. #GrammyAwards#grammyspic.twitter.com/9S2uig3Wdz— Erin O. (@ErinO928) January 27, 2020