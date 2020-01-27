It’s music’s biggest night of the year, and Rosalía already made a historic win! The Spanish singer won her first ever Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album winner– a category that had yet to see an almost entirely in Spanish album do the win. The 26-year-old took home the golden gramophone for her second studio album El Mal Querer. During her red carpet moment with Ryan Seacrest for E! News, the Con Altura singer shared her reaction to her first Grammy win.

©GettyImages Rosalía made history with her first ever Grammy Award

“I think that music, it has soul. It doesn’t matter which language you’re using,” she said. “I think that also it means that people are more open to receive different proposals that it doesn’t matter the language. And people are open to receive other cultures and I think that’s great.”

The Urbano singer beat out fellow artists Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Flor de Toloache and Ileana Cabra, who were all nominated under the same category.

The Barcelona native appeared on the red carpet in a rad fiery leather outfit fitting of the celebratory occasion. The intricate number embodied a shirtdress silhouette disrupted by a wrap detail, a fringe skirt and multiple braided belts around the waist.

She teamed her look with barely-there PVC mules, and long sparkly earrings, but perhaps the most standout accessory were the extra-long, crystal-embellished nails she was rocking.

©GettyImages The Grammy award-winner looked fire in red

The Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi singer revealed she’s always loved nail art since she was 16 and “now it just got crazier and crazier and crazier,” she said. “I wanted to create something special for the performance she said and now it’s really shiny,” she added.