While music’s biggest night is well underway at the Staples Center, where Kobe Bryant famously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the tributes continue to come in honoring the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna after their tragic passing earlier on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez, who is currently in Miami preparing for the Super Bowl, and Alex Rodriguez both took to their respective pages to share some memories and photos with their friend. “Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most,” JLo posted. “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now.”

©GettyImages Kobe and Vanessa supported Jennifer at her restaurant Madre’s opening in 2002

The 50-year-old superstar and the Bryants’ friendship goes back over two decades. “I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events,” she continued. “The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all.”