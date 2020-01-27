The death of Kobe Bryant has shocked a legion of Laker fans, as well as several stars such as Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee and many more. The tragedy became even sadder after it was confirmed that his daughter Gianna was also in the helicopter accident in which the player lost his life with seven other people. According to local reports, Kobe and his 13-year-old were on their way to a travel basketball game with a friend of Gianna. Like Kobe, his second-born was a promising basketball player who had already begun to demonstrate her talent on the court.

Gianna was the second of the four children that Kobe had with his wife Vanessa, the Latina who conquered the player's heart. Since a young a age, Bryant fans saw Gianna cheering her dad at games. She celebrated his victories and learned each of his movements to put them into practice at the Mamba Academy, the women's team to which the girl belonged.

©GettyImages Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died this Sunday in Calabasas, California, in a helicopter crash

Gigi, as her family would call her, played with jersey number two on her team. It was common to find her training or in the stands with her father enjoying the plays. They even played together, which for both of them was an experience that united them much more.