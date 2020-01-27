The death of Kobe Bryant has shocked a legion of Laker fans, as well as several stars such as Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee and many more. The tragedy became even sadder after it was confirmed that his daughter Gianna was also in the helicopter accident in which the player lost his life with seven other people. According to local reports, Kobe and his 13-year-old were on their way to a travel basketball game with a friend of Gianna. Like Kobe, his second-born was a promising basketball player who had already begun to demonstrate her talent on the court.
Gianna was the second of the four children that Kobe had with his wife Vanessa, the Latina who conquered the player's heart. Since a young a age, Bryant fans saw Gianna cheering her dad at games. She celebrated his victories and learned each of his movements to put them into practice at the Mamba Academy, the women's team to which the girl belonged.
Gigi, as her family would call her, played with jersey number two on her team. It was common to find her training or in the stands with her father enjoying the plays. They even played together, which for both of them was an experience that united them much more.
Interested in further developing his daughter's talent and being close to her, Kobe was the coach of Gigi's basketball team. Proud of his daughter, Bryant used to call his daughter Mambacita, a nickname between the team in which Gianna played and the Spanish they both learned thanks to Vanessa.
In addition to Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had three more daughters. The oldest of them is Natalia, who turned 17 last week. "You'll always be my princess," the player wrote next to a picture of his daughter. Bianka is one of the small ones. She is only three years old and also has been seen spending a lot of time with dad.
The couple surprised everyone last year when they announced that one more member would be joining the family. Seven months ago, they received Capri, a little girl who put the finishing touch on a family full of princesses who today is living one of the most heartbreaking moments.