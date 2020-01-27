The 2020 Grammy Awards were held on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the show took a somber note with musicians mourning the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, the GRAMMYs still recognized artists’ outstanding contribution to music. Making history, Spanish singer Rosalía won in the Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album category for El Mal Querer. Scroll through to find out which stars also took home the gilded gramophone.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - Higher



Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

©GettyImages Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her hit Bad Guysn

Best Rap Album

Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chapelle

Best Country/ Duo Group Performance

Dan + Shay - Speechless

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lizzo



Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony - Opus

Aymée Nuviola - A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Mariachi Los Camperos - De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalía - El Mal Querer

©GettyImages The Spanish singer took home the prize for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Finneas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Americana Album

Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her - “Call My Name”

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo - Celia

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak - Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You