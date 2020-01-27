The 2020 Grammy Awards were held on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the show took a somber note with musicians mourning the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, the GRAMMYs still recognized artists’ outstanding contribution to music. Making history, Spanish singer Rosalía won in the Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album category for El Mal Querer. Scroll through to find out which stars also took home the gilded gramophone.
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - Higher
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Best Rap Album
Tyler, The Creator
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chapelle
Best Country/ Duo Group Performance
Dan + Shay - Speechless
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony - Opus
Aymée Nuviola - A Journey Through Cuban Music
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Mariachi Los Camperos - De Ayer Para Siempre
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Rosalía - El Mal Querer
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Finneas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her - “Call My Name”
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo - Celia
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak - Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton - Say So ft. JoJo
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo - Jerome
Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak - Come Home ft. Andre 3000
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Metal Performance
Tool - 7empest
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer - Higdon: Harp Concerto
Best Classical Compendium
Nadia Shpachenko - The Poetry of Places
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Joyce Didonato - Songplay
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Nicola Benedetti - Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet - Shaw: Orange
Best Choral Performance
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir - Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus - Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic - Norman: Sustain
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Kronos Quartet - Riley: Sun Rings
Best Rap Song
21 Savage - A Lot ft. J. Cole
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle - Racks in the Middle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama - Becoming
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gloria Gaynor - Testimony
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
for KING & COUNTRY - Burn the Ships
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin - Long Live Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton - God Only Knows
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin - Love Theory
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker - While I’m Livin’
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home
Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band - Antidote
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band - The Omni-american Book Club
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau - Finding Gabriel
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding - 12 Little Spells
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker - Sozinho
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - All Night Long
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier - Moon River
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams - Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela - Mettavolution
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers - Got to Keep On
Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson - Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Reggae Album
Koffee - Rapture
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky - Good Time
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler
Best New Age Album
Peter Kater - Wings
Best Music Film
Beyoncé - Homecoming
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Official Movie)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - Lux
Best Remixed Recording
Madonna - I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger - Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg - Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists - Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell - Chris Cornell
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga - I’ll Never Love Again -Film Version
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl