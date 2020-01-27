music-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESSROOM

Congrats!

Grammy Awards 2020: The full list of winners

BY

The 2020 Grammy Awards were held on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the show took a somber note with musicians mourning the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, the GRAMMYs still recognized artists’ outstanding contribution to music. Making history, Spanish singer Rosalía won in the Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album category for El Mal Querer. Scroll through to find out which stars also took home the gilded gramophone.

MORE:

A look at the Grammy Awards’ red carpet 10 years ago

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - Higher

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet©GettyImages
Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her hit Bad Guysn

Best Rap Album

Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chapelle

Best Country/ Duo Group Performance

Dan + Shay - Speechless

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lizzo

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony - Opus

Aymée Nuviola - A Journey Through Cuban Music


Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Mariachi Los Camperos - De Ayer Para Siempre


Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalía - El Mal Querer

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony©GettyImages
The Spanish singer took home the prize for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Finneas


Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now


Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X - Old Town Road ft. Billy Ray Cyrus


Best Americana Album

Keb’ Mo’ - Oklahoma


Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her - “Call My Name”


Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty


Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo - Celia


Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak - Ventura


Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet©GettyImages
Not only did Lizzo stole the show in her white gown, she won the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton - Say So ft. JoJo


Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo - Jerome


Best R&B Performance

Anderson .Paak - Come Home ft. Andre 3000


Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride


Best Rock Album

Cage the Elephant - Social Cues

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land


Best Metal Performance

Tool - 7empest


Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land


Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga Celebrates The Launch of Haus Laboratories - Arrivals©GettyImages
Lady Gaga was a winner during the 62nd Grammy Awards

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer - Higdon: Harp Concerto


Best Classical Compendium

Nadia Shpachenko - The Poetry of Places


Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Joyce Didonato - Songplay


Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Nicola Benedetti - Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite


Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet - Shaw: Orange


Best Choral Performance

Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir - Duruflé: Complete Choral Works


Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus - Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox


Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Norman: Sustain


Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh


Best Engineered Album, Classical

Kronos Quartet - Riley: Sun Rings


Best Rap Song

21 Savage - A Lot ft. J. Cole


Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle - Racks in the Middle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama©GettyImages
The former First Lady won a Grammy on Sunday night

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Michelle Obama - Becoming

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gloria Gaynor - Testimony


Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

for KING & COUNTRY - Burn the Ships


Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin - Long Live Love


Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton - God Only Knows


Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin - Love Theory


Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker - While I’m Livin’


Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now


Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home


Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band - Antidote


Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Brian Lynch Big Band - The Omni-american Book Club


Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau - Finding Gabriel


Best Jazz Vocal Album

Esperanza Spalding - 12 Little Spells


Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Randy Brecker - Sozinho


Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - All Night Long


Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier - Moon River


Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams - Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite


Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Mettavolution


Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers - No Geography


Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers - Got to Keep On



Best Children’s Music Album

Jon Samson - Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype


Best Reggae Album

Koffee - Rapture


Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky - Good Time


Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin


Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land


Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - Tall, Dark & Handsome


Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler


Best New Age Album

Peter Kater - Wings


Best Music Film

Beyoncé - Homecoming

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2©GettyImages
The mother-of-three took home the prize for Best Music Film

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road (Official Movie)


Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - Lux


Best Remixed Recording

Madonna - I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)


Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?


Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger - Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection


Best Album Notes

Steve Greenberg - Stax ’68: A Memphis Story


Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists - Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary


Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell - Chris Cornell


Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga - I’ll Never Love Again -Film Version


Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl


More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES