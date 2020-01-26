The world of sports and entertainment is in deep mourning following the tragic news of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, 41. The former Los Angeles Lakers team member passed away on Sunday morning in a fatal helicopter crash in which his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, including the pilot were also aboard.
Fans, friends and celebrities alike have taken to social media to express their heartfelt condolences, and show their support towards Kobe’s wife Vanessa, 37, and his other three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and seven-month-old, Capri.
Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, David Beckham, Demi Lovato and Camila Cabello are only a few of the celebs who’ve taken a moment to honor the pro athlete. Upon reading their reactions, many are still in disbelief, while others are sharing kind words and thoughtful memories about the former NBA all-star.
Below are some of the most recent celebrity reactions.
This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔 *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl. 💔💔💔
I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things.... and I never got the chance to tell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever.
Sometimes, the distance between what we think and what we want to say is unbridgeable. And no matter how much we re-arrange the words, life is as fragile as my heart is right now. You’re one of the best to ever do it, through your skill, humility, family values and work ethic. At this time we respect life a little more. We count our blessings and we thank you for the legacy you’ve etched in our world. Sending all my love to Vanessa and the Bryant family... #BlackMambaForever
There really are no words. All I know is I have loved and admired this family since I was a young girl. They had always represented REAL hard work, unity, honesty and LOVE. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with them and to the others involved in this tragic accident. 🤍 an inspiration forever.