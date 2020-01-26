Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. TMZ Sports broke the devastating news that the 41-year-old NBA great lost his life as well as his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others. Kobe’s wife Vanessa, 37, was not among those traveling. Smoke was seen from the aircraft amid foggy conditions before crashing into a hillside. TMZ also reports they were heading to a basketball practice at Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks. An investigation currently is underway.

©GettyImages Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016

The former Los Angeles Laker’s player retired in 2016 and is survived by Vanessa and their three other daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri. The Philadelphia native first married his love in 2001 when he was 22 and she was 18. The couple then split after ten years together only to reunite in 2013.

Throughout his tenure in the NBA, he has left an indelible mark on so many with his words of wisdom and acts of giving back. “It’s the one thing you can control,” he had said in the past. “You are responsible for how people remember you—or don’t. So don’t take it lightly.”

Story developing...