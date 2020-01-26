Luis Fonsi is a major reason we’re watching the 2020 Grammys. The Puerto Rican hitmaker nabbed a nomination for Latin Pop Album of the Year with Vida, a soaring song collection that touts tracks like Échame la Culpa with Demi Lovato. Of course, the latter is another exciting draw to tuning in. Demi will take centerstage for the first time since her 2018 overdose, debuting a new song called Anyone. As Luis made an appearance at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 25, he candidly spoke with HOLA! USA about his friend’s highly-anticipated return.

©GettyImages Luis Fonsi has been spotted out on Grammys weekend with his wife Águeda López

“You know I’m a big fan. I consider her a friend,” he told us as soon as the 27-year-old entertainer came up in conversation. “You know we had a great song together. She was extremely, and is, supportive of my career. And she gave it her all to be a part of that song. I love her and I’m glad to see her back in the groove. I knew it was just a matter of time.”

It seems the 41-year-old star’s faith in Demi never wavered. “She’s one of the best voices I’ve ever worked with,” he added, paying her a huge compliment. “I’m her fan and I’m her friend and I’ll be there cheering her on.”

Luis has always had Demi’s back. Upon news of her being hospitalized for an overdose breaking, he took to social media to share a sweet sentiment: “You’re a strong, talented, bright soul and you will overcome this,” he wrote next to a photo of the pair hugging onstage. “The world is on your side.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards airs LIVE tonight, Sunday Jan 26, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned to HOLA! for all the best coverage.