The Me Gusta singer has also counted on the help of two of her biggest fans to stay in shape — sons Milan and Sasha. The boys have turned into her fitness ‘partners-in-crime’ helping her out with many of her workouts. In a video that the singer shared with her over 60 million followers, you can see ‘Shaki’ trying to lift weights as her sons throw exercise balls at her.

©@shakira Filled with excitement for the event has the Colombian singer keeping a countdown until the big day!

Jennifer Lopez isn’t far behind — the singer has been giving it her all to ensure that everything is perfect for the big day. She took to social media to share a video of her in an uber comfy outfit at one of her rehearsals. “Waiting for my signal... Only 10 days left until Super Bowl LIV! The countdown has begun, are you ready,” shared the performer.

Just days before the Super Bowl, an alleged performance setlist was leaked. Although it hasn’t been confirmed or denied if it is real, fans on both sides got excited to see songs like Get right, Booty, Chantaje and La Tortura.

Due to all the fan excitement, there was a poster that was created and circulated on the web of the two of them dressed in black on a football field. The poster went viral and was highly criticized for the manner in which JLo’s leg was obstructed by the football.