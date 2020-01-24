Superstar Latina performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will be making history on Sunday, February 2, during the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, FL. Over the last few days and, both singers shared with fans and followers the arduous process of getting ready to perform at such a high caliber on such a huge stage. Everything from strict fitness routines and diets to long dance rehearsals to perfect the choreography. These superstar ladies have proven that they have what it takes to perform at the this year’s most important sporting event.
The Colombian beauty has enlisted the help of personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, to help her get into shape. In an interview with Shape magazine, Anna detailed how she had chosen specialized dance routines that helped buildup resistance and cardio. In addition to that, she also incorporated exercises to help tone-up the muscles.
The Me Gusta singer has also counted on the help of two of her biggest fans to stay in shape — sons Milan and Sasha. The boys have turned into her fitness ‘partners-in-crime’ helping her out with many of her workouts. In a video that the singer shared with her over 60 million followers, you can see ‘Shaki’ trying to lift weights as her sons throw exercise balls at her.
Jennifer Lopez isn’t far behind — the singer has been giving it her all to ensure that everything is perfect for the big day. She took to social media to share a video of her in an uber comfy outfit at one of her rehearsals. “Waiting for my signal... Only 10 days left until Super Bowl LIV! The countdown has begun, are you ready,” shared the performer.
Just days before the Super Bowl, an alleged performance setlist was leaked. Although it hasn’t been confirmed or denied if it is real, fans on both sides got excited to see songs like Get right, Booty, Chantaje and La Tortura.
Due to all the fan excitement, there was a poster that was created and circulated on the web of the two of them dressed in black on a football field. The poster went viral and was highly criticized for the manner in which JLo’s leg was obstructed by the football.