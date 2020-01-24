A GRAMMY win calls for a big celebration, and Camila Cabello is ready to strip down for the occasion. The Fifth Harmony alum, who is nominated alongside Shawn Mendes for their chart-topper Señorita, told Radio.com she is ready to take the stage in her underwear if presented with the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. “If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise,” the Cuban-born songstress said, referencing the time when the duo collected their gramophone-shaped award in 2017.

Unfortunately, like the highly-anticipated stage kiss with Shawn, fans are unlikely going to witness a pantless acceptance speech from the Latina beauty. “Just kidding. It's not. I gotta work out before I do that," Camila added.

While the singer has scored GRAMMY nominations in the past and even competed against Shawn in the best pop vocal album category, Camila admits this years nomination is special because she gets to experience it with Mendes. “It feels really special to get to share that kind of experience with someone that is first and foremost my friend that I’ve known for such a long time,” she said, adding, “He was actually the first person, I think, that I wrote a song with, which was when we did our collaboration ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’ And just kind of like flashing back to then, when we were just two kids in a dressing room… like writing a song really quickly and just being so excited about that to being excited about this song. And we’ve grown up so much, and getting to experience something so prestigious with him is really cool.”

Will we see Shamila walk on stage in their underwear? Guess we have to tune in to the GRAMMYs this Sunday 8 PM EST to find out!