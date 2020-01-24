Kylie Jenner andTravis Scott had a friendly reunion this week ahead of their daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday. The former couple took a family trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida and spent the day with their baby girl before ringing in her second year on February 1. The two, who were joined by other members of the family, were spotted enjoying the theme park and waiting in line to hop on the attraction’s rides.

©GrosbyGroup Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited in Disney World to celebrate their daughter’s birthday

“Moms club,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside her post of the trip. In the photo, the young billionaire posed with one of her bffs Yris Palmer and both their daughters, who were sitting in their strollers. In the rest of the gallery, Kylie gave fans a glimpse into Stormi’s festive trip. The rest of Stormi’s family also came to celebrate, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Stormi’s cousins—Penelope Disick and North West—also came to have fun during the festive day.

According to a source, Kylie and Travis were getting along during the day. ”They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree," one eyewitness told E! News, who also added the big group rode The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure. "Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!”