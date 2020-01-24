They were both in heaven – and it shows completely. Marc Anthony’s son Cristian Muñiz and his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco were absolutely transfixed as the tall teen got to try out a real-life lightsaber. As diehard Star Wars fans it must have ranked high on the pair’s dream date list – and was sure to be a talked about shared moment in years to come. The scene unfolded during a family date – along with Cristian’s little brother Ryan and mom Dayanara Torres – to Disneyland which took place during the holidays. In fact fans have the brothers’ mom Dayanara to thank – as she was the one who shared new pictures and videos this week from the intergalactic day out.

Along with the montage of the family outing to the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction at the famous California theme park, Mira Quien Baila judge Dayanara wrote: “TBT to one of my most special Christmases. #BothBoysHome. THANK YOU #Disneyland for having us & for letting us create unforgettable memories.” She added: “Thanks Disneyland for making me the #CoolMom again!”

Dayanara was clearly thrilled to have both her boys back in the fold over the festive season. Cristian – and his petite love Kylie – are currently back in New York where they’re both studying. He can be sure of a king’s welcome when he returns home, however – with mom writing of her boys, along with a Statue of Liberty emoji: “P.S. Desperate to have them both home again… I miss you so much Cristian.”