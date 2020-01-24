Brad Pitt reveals the truth about his Tinder profile

He’s one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, so admirers everywhere got ready to swipe right when Brad Pitt remarked, “I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” as he picked up a best supporting actor trophy during the SAG Awards last Sunday night. But put your phones down everyone – it turns out the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was just joking about looking for love online. “No, I’m not on [Tinder],” he told Extra. “I’m not even sure how it works. I just thought it was funny to say.”

©GettyImages The actor’s hilarious SAG Awards speech included a tongue-in-cheek reference to the dating app

Brad's hilarious SAG speech was just one of the viral moments from the awards ceremony, which also included another major hot topic – his backstage reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The two, who split in 2005 – he went on to marry and divorce Angelina Jolie, while Jen tied the knot with, and later divorced, Justin Theroux – congratulated one another behind the scenes in a first-of-its-kind public reunion, a moment captured for posterity by photographers. And, when Jen won the SAG award for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show, Brad even took a moment from talking about his own win to watch her acceptance speech on a big screen backstage.