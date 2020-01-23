Alex Rodriguez is on cloud nine after his latest announcement. The Dominican-American former Major League Baseball player just revealed that he will be living every Dominican’s dream of working for the iconic beer company (and Dominican hometown favorite) Presidente Beer. The Shark Tank investor took to his social media profile to share the uber big news with his 3.3 million followers stating that the move was a “no brainer” for him as the beer wasn’t only a beer but “was part of our [Dominican] community.” In the carousel of photos that was shared, you can see the unbridled happiness in his eyes as he poses with the bottle of the beloved Dominican national beer.

©@arod A-Rod announces that he will be chairman of Presidente Beer USA

“As an investor, some deals and decisions are difficult to make. So many things to consider, from financials to whether it’s a good fit. But sometimes, it’s a no-brainer,” began Jennifer Lopez’s beau in his statement.

He continued, “I can’t tell you how ecstatic I am to be able to partner with an industry giant like Anheuser-Busch. And what makes it even more special is that I’m working with a brand that is near and dear to me. Growing up as a Dominican-American in the U.S., @presidente__usa was not only a beer, it was part of our community. It was at every neighborhood picnic. It brought us all together.”

Alex ended the statement, “Now I am so excited and honored to be the Chairman of PRESIDENTE USA. I cannot wait to help build its future. Cheers!!!!”