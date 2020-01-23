The beautiful family Ricky Martin and his husband, artist Jwan Yosef have formed, has all his followers - and of course him - full of happiness. That's why every time one of them shares a family photo, it’s received and celebrated with much excitement as they allow us to get news of how quickly his little ones are growing – especially their princess Lucia and their newborn, Renn. He joined the clan in October 2019, next to his older brothers, twins Matteo and Valentino, 11.

©@jwanyosef Ricky Martin’s husband, Jwan Yosef, shared a new photo of baby Lucia

Despite keeping their intimate lives private, they’ve both been open to sharing their beautiful baby Lucia. Recently, Jwan shared a sweet photo of their baby girl, accompanied by words that define the great love he feels for his daughter.

“My everything, my Lulu,” wrote the Swedish-Syrian artist next to the snap where he appears holding and kissing Lucia, who’s covered in a towel. We couldn’t agree more! Lucia is getting bigger each day, and more and more beautiful!

©@jwanyosef Jwan shared how beautiful his one-year-old baby is

The snapshot speaks for itself as it shows the great love that surrounds the mini queen of the house, who’s always under the care of her loving parents and siblings. Last December, she celebrated her first year of life, and a few days after her birthday, Ricky shared a photo with a description that sums it up: "the girl of my eyes."

There’s no doubt both Jwan and Ricky are living fatherhood in all splendor with adorable moments of their children shared on social media.