Kim Kardashian loves being a mom to her four kids with husband Kanye West. She loves sharing on social media some of their best moments as a family whether big like a birthday or small breakfast time at their kitchen table. Each of her children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and eight-month-old Psalm — have showed us how distinct each of their personalities are. Saint, being a cool and calm little scene stealer in their latest family photo taking during their family breakfast.

The photo that was shared on Wednesday, January 22, by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star depicted the family of six enjoying some morning breakfast ‘chaos’ as baby Psalm just chilled out front and center. Kim and her husband are attending to a concern that son Saint was having as big sister North watched on. Baby sister Chicago was mid-breakfast as the family shot was taken. Kim captioned the photo, “Morning Madness,” clearly alluding to the very busy morning they were having. Famous friend Malika Haqq stated how “beautiful” the scene was, while sister Khloe Kardashian shared, “This is bliss!!!!!!”