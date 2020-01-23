Salma Hayek melted her fans’ hearts with the last image she shared on social media. The Mexican actress marked the ‘Celebration of Life Day’ on January, 22, with a beautiful picture of herself and daughter Valentina Paloma. “Nothing can compare to the delight of your child’s spirit,” read the caption of the snap where Mrs Pinault carries adorable Valentina in her arms. The picture, taken some years ago, shows Salma’s daughter in a pink sweater, the cutest heart-shaped pacifier, and a little rascal smile, but this was not what caught the attention of the star’s fans.

©salmahayek Like mother, like daughter, Salma and Valentina are identical!

“She is so beautiful she looks just like you, amazing beautiful spirit,” said one of the many comments pointing out the striking ressemblance between the 53-year-old and the 12-year-old “mini-Salma.”

Valentina Paloma is fashion mogul Francois Henri Pinault and Salma’s daughter. Although when she was little she used to join her famours parents in public events, in the recent years she has kept a more discreet profile, therefore the reaction of the Pinault’s watchers every time a picture of the youngster is published.

The last time we could appreciate how much Valentina has changed over the years was in another snap shared by her mother during the family’s Thanksgiving celebrations. With a long, wavey hair and a black sweater, Salma’s daughter looks like a beautiful señorita, growing more alike the star every day.

©salmahayek We could appreciate how much Valentina has grown in the picture that Salma shared for Thanksgiving

Valentina and her mom share a strong bond, not only they have similar looks but also similar minds. Salma and her daughter are creative spirits, while the Mexican actress is focussed in her film career, it appears that Valentina likes photography- she took an amazing picture of her mom that was proudly shared online- and has shown interest in fashion. There´s something else they both shared according to the star: “Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera. In my family, everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!,” she said to HOLA! USA magazine. Does this mean we’ll have another movie star in the family? We´ll have to wait and see!