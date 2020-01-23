Selena Quintanilla-Perez is forever a legend in the world of Latin music. On March 1, 1994, the Queen of Tejano took home one of the most important awards of her career – a Grammy. Selena, who was 23-years-old, won the award for her dynamic Selena Live album in the Best Mexican/Mexican-American album category.

©GrosbyGroup Selena Quintanilla won the Grammy for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album in 1994

When her name was announced, there was an instant smile on her face that held up from the moment she left her seat, and left the stage after her speech. On stage, Selena took the time to thank her management company, her father and her band Los Dinos, which featured her siblings.



It was the final part of her speech that moved her community. “I’d like to thank all my Latin family,” she proudly said from the stage. “Thank you for having faith in me. I love you. Thank you.” When she left the stage, Selena proudly took pictures with her award in her hand. Not only did she win with her music, but her style was perfect. The star stunned in a white crystal gown, with beaded accents. Both the trophy and the dress shined as she posed for photos after the ceremony.