Selena Quintanilla-Perez is forever a legend in the world of Latin music. On March 1, 1994, the Queen of Tejano took home one of the most important awards of her career – a Grammy. Selena, who was 23-years-old, won the award for her dynamic Selena Live album in the Best Mexican/Mexican-American album category.
When her name was announced, there was an instant smile on her face that held up from the moment she left her seat, and left the stage after her speech. On stage, Selena took the time to thank her management company, her father and her band Los Dinos, which featured her siblings.
It was the final part of her speech that moved her community. “I’d like to thank all my Latin family,” she proudly said from the stage. “Thank you for having faith in me. I love you. Thank you.” When she left the stage, Selena proudly took pictures with her award in her hand. Not only did she win with her music, but her style was perfect. The star stunned in a white crystal gown, with beaded accents. Both the trophy and the dress shined as she posed for photos after the ceremony.
In an interview following her big moment, the Texas native opened up about the big evening. “We all stood up and we screamed,” she said. “I was wearing this crystal beaded gown and I remember thinking ‘geez Selena if you fall you’re going to be so embarrassed.’ I was trying to be all cool walking up there. It was great. Thinking back, it was an experience I will never forget.” Sadly, Selena was killed a little over a year after accepting her Grammy on March 31, 1995 at the age of 23.