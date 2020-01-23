Demi Lovato’s Grammys performance will be one of her most meaningful to date. According to TMZ, the Tell Me You Love Me singer is set to perform a song she wrote and recorded four days before her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. Sources told the outlet that the songs lyrics will “reflect her state of mind” during that portion of her life. The title of the song has yet to be released. However, it is being reported that it is a “ballad style.”

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato will reportedly perform a song she wrote days before her overdose

The Grammys will mark the first time Demi takes the stage since recovering from the ordeal. Last week, the Confident singer took to her social media to make the big announcement. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv.” Next to the message was a picture of the superstar covered by the words “Grammy Performer.”

Since her recovery, the 27-year-old has hinted at her return to music, but promising to do it on her own time. In the months leading up to the performance, Demi has teased her followers with pictures from the recording studio – but no new single details. In December, Demi took a break from social media, but not before sharing one final message to her fans. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...,” she wrote next to a blacked out picture.