Despite being a mega celebrity, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian still faces many of the every day situations that non-celeb moms face when it comes to her four kids. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lived every mom’s worst nightmare: a stained white couch. Daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, took it upon themselves to get into their momma’s coveted makeup chest and pull out some red lipstick and have some fun. In the middle of all the fun, Chicago had an ‘uh-oh’ moment and got some of the red lipstick on her mom’s neutral colored couch!

Sister Northie got very creative with her painting of baby Chi's face

The deed went down sometime after Kim’s eldest daughter North painted her baby sister’s face in the style of a cute little clown. Post paint job Chicago then went on to play around the house, accidentally staining her mom’s impeccable looking couch.

Kim shared that she was saddened by the red stain on her couch

But North’s adventures didn’t stop there, she also took the red lipstick to her brother Saint’s face as well, styling the four-year-old with the same clown patterns she added to her sister’s face. “Looks like North has decided to turn into a clown,” shared the SKIMS owner via her social media after sharing various photo documentation of her daughter’s fun.

Saint was another one of the older sister North's 'living canvases' on her afternoon of fun

This isn’t the first time that Kim takes to social media to share some of her ‘mommy adventures’ she has with her four kids. In April 2019, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur shared how her daughter North had a serious emotional moment after Kim asked her to remove her animal print boots (North couldn’t understand why she couldn’t wear them out).