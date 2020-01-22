Despite being a mega celebrity, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian still faces many of the every day situations that non-celeb moms face when it comes to her four kids. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lived every mom’s worst nightmare: a stained white couch. Daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, took it upon themselves to get into their momma’s coveted makeup chest and pull out some red lipstick and have some fun. In the middle of all the fun, Chicago had an ‘uh-oh’ moment and got some of the red lipstick on her mom’s neutral colored couch!
The deed went down sometime after Kim’s eldest daughter North painted her baby sister’s face in the style of a cute little clown. Post paint job Chicago then went on to play around the house, accidentally staining her mom’s impeccable looking couch.
But North’s adventures didn’t stop there, she also took the red lipstick to her brother Saint’s face as well, styling the four-year-old with the same clown patterns she added to her sister’s face. “Looks like North has decided to turn into a clown,” shared the SKIMS owner via her social media after sharing various photo documentation of her daughter’s fun.
This isn’t the first time that Kim takes to social media to share some of her ‘mommy adventures’ she has with her four kids. In April 2019, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur shared how her daughter North had a serious emotional moment after Kim asked her to remove her animal print boots (North couldn’t understand why she couldn’t wear them out).
Motherhood: the best part of her world
Despite all the sleepless nights that come with motherhood, Kim assures us that it is the most incredible thing that has happened to her. During an episode of E! True Hollywood Story, the mother-of-four shared that it was “the best feeling in the world,” and added, “I simply love being a mom, it’s the best.”
According to Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, her daughter’s life changed greatly after the birth of her first child. “Her world shifted from being about her, her work and her friends and focused on her family and daughter. Then Saint arrived, and after North and Saint, came Chicago — she really puts them ahead of everything.”
Will there be more kids in the future of Kim and Kanye? Recently, Kim admitted that after arrival of their forth child, Psalm, eight months, their family feels complete. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired October 2019, Kim revealed that she was happy with four children.
“Our surrogate is amazing, she had the easiest delivery,” explained the star. “She literally only pushed once. Kourtney and Kanye were there with me. I felt so complete,” continued the beauty mogul. The mother-of-four also added, “I really feel that four is the ideal number for me. It feels great, but that is all.”