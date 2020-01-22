It looks like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos daughter won’t be Postmating food any time soon. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host revealed on her ABC talk show that she “shut down” her daughter Lola’s debit card after she was caught spending too much money on the popular food delivery service Postmates, rather than eating with her college meal plan. “I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” Kelly said on the show Tuesday. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan, cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

©Getty Images Kelly and Mark shut down their daughter’s debit card to teach her a lesson

“But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school so she was ordering Postmates,” the TV personality added. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.” So, Kelly and Mark decided to teach the New York University freshman a lesson. “Oh we shut down that debit card account she had,” the mom of three said.

Kelly dropped her 18-year-old daughter off at college in August. At the time, the TV host shared a photo of herself saying goodbye to Lola, which she captioned: “The nest is getting roomy.........💕.” She later revealed in October, “[Lola] jumped out of a moving cab when we took her to her dorm.” Recalling her daughter’s words, she said: “You won't see me. I won't be back. You don't have to worry. Maybe I'll be home for Thanksgiving, maybe I won't. Maybe I'll do other things.”

©Kelly Ripa Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin

However, Lola was home sooner than expected. "So, we drop her off on a Saturday," Kelly said. "It is the end of summer vacation, so we go back out to Long Island for the rest of the summer. Drop her off on a Saturday. Sunday evening, our alarm trips. My daughter's having a party on the roof of our house! She was gone 12 hours and came home." Kelly, who is also a mom to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, joked that her youngest child is "not allowed to even apply to NYU." She said, “He's not allowed to apply within the tri-state area."