Ask and you shall receive! Selena Gomez has landed her third number one album with the release of Rare. The 27-year-old took to her social media to share the news with her followers and everyone who helped make it possible. “It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.” It was the Lose You to Love Me singer’s goal to have the album, which was released on January 10, to reach the top spot on the Billboard charts. Selena wanted it so much, that she posed a challenge to her fans.

"So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist," the Hands to Myself singer said via her social media stories. ”I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me.”

She continued: “This is again something I've dreamed about for so long,” she added. “But regardless I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's just something that you all can enjoy and have. So, no worries either way I'm happy.”