Ana de Armas is already working on her next project! The Cuban actress, who was recently nominated for her first Golden Globe for her role in Knives Out, was spotted in New Orleans filming an upcoming flick Deep Water with fellow A-lister Ben Affleck. These photos surfaced after she and actor Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumors after attending the same luncheon were pictured at a luncheon last week in Beverly Hills.

©GrosbyGroup Ana de Armas was in New Orleans filming Deep Water with Ben Affleck

This week, the brunette beauty was hard at work in New Orleans filming Deep Water, a film adaptation based on Patricia Highsmith’s psychological thriller novel of the same name. The 31-year-old star was pictured filming a scene with co-star Finn Witrock as they strolled the French Quarter streets in 1950s wardrobe. She was dressed in a brown sweater, a matching pencil skirt and a cream-colored cardigan. The outfit was topped off with a brown fedora and strappy brown heels.

Loading the player...

Ana was also joined on set by Ben Affleck, 47, who will be starring opposite her in the upcoming thriller. The two will play married couple Vic and Melinda, who have a loveless marriage and an agreement to have other relationships in order to keep the family together and avoid the messiness of divorce. While filming, the co-stars were caught sharing a laugh in between takes.