Dascha Polanco has a heart of gold. She is our queen of body positivity and #selflovery and a Latinx force to be reckoned. On Wednesday, January 22, the Orange Is the New Black actress took to her personal social media page and shared with her 2.8 million followers the extra special reason as to why she loves to lend her time and energy to food banks such as Feeding America. Dascha revealed that she doesn’t do it to feel good about helping, she does it because there are people who need an extra helping hand to help them move forward.

©@sheisdash Dascha Polanco believes that we should pay it forward to others that need a helping hand

She captioned her revelatory post, where she can be seen holding two pasta boxes at the packing warehouse, “I volunteer with @feedingamerica food banks because 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger in the US. Knowing I helped kids and families get the food they need isn’t about feeling accomplished it’s about being able to help others get the nourishment they need so they can move forward. Do what you can to make a difference too, go to feedamerica.org.”

©@sheisdash As the queen of #selflovery, Dascha loves to add love everywhere she goes and to everything she does

Fans of the actress flocked to her social media post to praise Dascha for her incredible act of kindness and for taking the time to volunteer at a food bank. One fan commented, “A humanitarian queen,” while another shared, “Orgullo Dominicana!”