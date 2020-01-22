Salma Hayek celebrated National Hug Day with a really sweet throwback. In honor of the holiday, the Like A Boss star shared a carousel of pictures via her social media of her hugging some of her favorite people. Celebrities like Mary J. Blige and Oprah Winfrey made the cut. Salma also shared embraces with children from her charity work and friends from Africa. However, it’s the picture of the sweet moment between her and her husband François-Henri Pinault that captured everyone’s eye.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek shared a picture from her vow renewal ceremony

The photo, which sees the pair hugging and kissing while the ocean naturally sits in the background, is from their secret vow renewal ceremony in Bora Bora. In August 2018, what was supposed to be a spa day during the family’s lux secret vacation turned out to be a moment that the 53-year-old actress would remember her entire life. “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal,” she wrote on social media. “It was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding.”

Loading the player...

In attendance was the couple’s daughter Valentina and François oldest daughter Mathilde. The Frida star revealed that in place of a mariachi band, her husband found a man on the island who serenaded them with the help of his ukulele. Salma and François tied the knot during a civil ceremony in Paris on Valentine’s Day 2009. In 2019, shortly after their milestone anniversary, the Broke Parents start opened up about their love.