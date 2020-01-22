Shakira is fully immersed in the prep for her long-awaited performance at the Superbowl Halftime with Jennifer Lopez. The Colombian singer will hit the stage at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, and she wants to make sure she’s in great shape and ready for the challenge. That’s why the Me Gusta songstress is sharing glimpses of her workout routines on social media - but it wasn’t a fitness-related detail that caught the attention of fans who watched her latest video, in which she has a special guest: her personal - and very strict - trainer Anna Kaiser. “Well, the ‘Kaiser’ doesn’t let me turn on my phone until I finish with my workout and spend the whole morning with my kids,” she tells the camera while Anna agrees: “Yes, ‘cause it’s time for you!” Shakira smiles, adding: “Yes, and my husband can’t find me!”

Although the 42-year uses that term to refer to Gerard Pique, the singer recently revealed in an interview with 60 Minutes that it wasn’t part of her plan to tie the knot with the father of adorable Sasha and Milan: “To tell you the truth marriage scares the sh–t out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife,” she said. “I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.” If you want to see Shakira’s latest video, you just have to hit Play above.