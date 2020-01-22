Just when you thought you were done catching up with your favorite TV shows, here comes a new dramedy for you to binge-watch. The new Netflix original titled Gentefied surrounds an immigrant family trying to save their family’s taco shop in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Based on the trailer, the new bilingual series, which is executive produced by America Ferrera and Wilmer Valderrama, hosts the importance of family, tradition and lots of tacos – because who doesn’t love tacos.

©GettyImages America is co-executive producer alongside Wilmer Valderrama

The show, which was adapted from a 2017 Sundance film, is slated to hit the streaming giant on February 21, 2020. It was created by first-generation Chicano writers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez with America and Wilmer having guest appearances throughout the ten-episode season.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows three Mexican-American cousins, played by Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria and Carlos Santos, who "struggle to chase the American dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop."

©@gentefied nGentefied focuses on three Mexican-American cousins

Proud of their latest accomplishment, America took to social media to share the trailer with her fans and followers. I’m screaming!!! It’s finally here!!!!!!” she wrote next to the clip. “Our gorgeous labor of LatinX love- @Gentefied is dropping on @netflix on Feb 21!! Watch the trailer and get excited to meet the brilliance of our creators @lindayvettechavez & @elmarvinlemus, and our entire amazing cast!!!”