The late and great Walter Mercado is coming to a screen near you very, very soon. The famed Puerto Rican gender-bending astrologer is being honored in the most perfect way: a documentary film. In Mucho Mucho Amor, coming to streaming giant Netflix soon, co-directors Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch along with producer Alex Fumero seek to bring light to the legendary man behind the golden cape who would captivate an estimated 120 million viewers daily with his horoscope predictions and lessons about their love lives. No one could deliver the horoscope or teach us about love with his flair or compassionate words — launching him into a league all of his own.

“I like to say he's something like an Oprah, Mr. Rogers and a little bit of Liberace mixed in,” co-director Cristina explained to CNN in an interview. “Walter is incredibly media-trained. Having spent so much time with him we were able to meet the man behind the cape and show who he actually is,” she continued.

"The three of us feel like his message is more relevant than ever. In a time of great division, when there's hatred and discrimination everywhere, we need Walter," shared the Awakening: After Parkland director.