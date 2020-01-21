“Giving Prince Harry that DRIP!!!” The picture comes almost a year after The King and Queen of Hip Hop paid tribute to the actress turned royal in their own creative way. When accepting the Brit Award for their single, the pair recreated the moment, this time with a picture of Meghan Markle hanging behind them. In a caption, the Formation singer further explained their tribute to Meghan.

©Youtube The picture was inspired by The Carter’s APES**T music video

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.” Harry, Meghan, Beyoncé and Jay-Z finally had the chance to meet in July. The encounter was everything royal watchers and the Beyhive could have imagined as Meghan and Beyoncé shared a sweet embrace.

The Empire State of Mind rapper also shared some parenting advice for the couple who just welcomed their son, Archie Harrison a few months prior. In real life, Harry and Meghan have recently undergone major changes as they came to an agreement with the Queen and other senior royals about their decision to “take a step back.”