There’s no denying that Sofia Vergara’s niece, Claudia Vergara, is a dead-ringer to her famous and hilarious aunt. On Monday, January 20, the Colombian beauty took to her social media page to share a stunning picture of her sunbathing in a tiny leopard bikini with her face covered by a baseball cap — giving us total “tia chiquitiiica” vibes (her endearing and fun nickname for her aunt Sofia). The 27-year-old, who posted the picture enjoying some of the sunny and warm goodness while down in Miami, captioned the photo with “Mood porque es festivo.”

©@cdvergara The 27-year-old has a style and body that is reminiscent of her aunt Sofia from the 90s

This isn’t the first time that we’ve see Claudia totally rock a swimsuit like her aunt Sofia. The Colombian stunner loves to show off her rock-hard body (something that seems to run in the family) in a bikini or swimsuit whenever she has some downtime by the pool or the beach, also showing us that she has an incredible taste in fashion just like her famous tia that she loves so much.

©@cdvergara Sofia and her niece Claudia have always shared a close bond

In an interview with US Weekly’s Stylish, the Latinx Now! host shared that she and her aunt swap and share clothes all the time. “We share clothes all the time, all the time. Anything from the waist down, for sure. From the waist up, I don’t have the boobs for it,” she explained to the publication. Solidifying the fact that the two have very similar body types.