Get ready for nonstop dancing and classics during the Super Bowl halftime show! Despierta America got their hands on what they believe is the setlist for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s s performance. If it’s true, fans are in for a treat as the Latina powerhouses are set to deliver a host of their classics. According to the paper, J.Lo will kick the show off with Get Right and Waiting for Tonight, before going into Booty. The fun won’t stop there, as she goes into a medley of more classics. Halfway through the set, Shakira makes her entrance with She Wolf, then Powerful.

©@despiertamerica Fans think they have the setlist for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show

For the Colombian songstresses’ medley, she goes into Chantaje, La Tortura and Me Gusta. The setlist also offers her single Beautiful Liar. Whenever Wherever is also on the setlist as well as Hips Don’t Lie. Jennifer will take the stage one more time to perform her hit One the Floor.

The setlist leaves plenty of opportunities for features. On Shakira’s side, Maluma, Wyclef Jean and Beyoncé, Anuel AA and Alejandro Sanz are possible guests. For Jenny from the Block, Ja Rule and Pitbull could take the stage with her. One thing the list does reveal is that the women will not share the stage at the same time.