Get ready for nonstop dancing and classics during the Super Bowl halftime show! Despierta America got their hands on what they believe is the setlist for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s s performance. If it’s true, fans are in for a treat as the Latina powerhouses are set to deliver a host of their classics. According to the paper, J.Lo will kick the show off with Get Right and Waiting for Tonight, before going into Booty. The fun won’t stop there, as she goes into a medley of more classics. Halfway through the set, Shakira makes her entrance with She Wolf, then Powerful.
For the Colombian songstresses’ medley, she goes into Chantaje, La Tortura and Me Gusta. The setlist also offers her single Beautiful Liar. Whenever Wherever is also on the setlist as well as Hips Don’t Lie. Jennifer will take the stage one more time to perform her hit One the Floor.
The setlist leaves plenty of opportunities for features. On Shakira’s side, Maluma, Wyclef Jean and Beyoncé, Anuel AA and Alejandro Sanz are possible guests. For Jenny from the Block, Ja Rule and Pitbull could take the stage with her. One thing the list does reveal is that the women will not share the stage at the same time.
Shakira, 42, and Jennifer, 50 have been hard at work practicing for the Big Dance. On Sunday, Jennifer took to her social media to offer the two week countdown. “Happy Sunday [two emoji] week countdown until the Super Bowl + time for a new bling cup.” In the photo, the star was very one brand as she sipped out of a blue blingy cup that reads “02 02 20.”
Earlier this month, the Dinero songstress opened up about her intense rehearsals. "I'm a little sore right now — not gonna lie," she told Extra. "Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining — it's amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I'm fine, I'm fine."
Shakira echoed her sentiments during a recent interview. “I know that was on my to do list,” she told 60 Minutes. “February third, I’m gonna go check. I think the message is I’m a woman, I’m a Latina. It wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am. Being at the Super Bowl is proof that anything is possible.”