The countdown is officially on for the SuperBowl half time show – and Jennifer Lopez is ready. The 50-year-old Bronx diva looked to be in the shape of her life as she was pictured in Miami at a workout session ahead of the extravaganza – during which she’ll share the stage with fellow Latina superstar Shakira. JLo looked smoking hot in a pair of leopard print leggings and a top emblazoned with her moniker, which she removed to reveal her impressive washboard abs. Finishing off the perfect gym look was a pair of sunglasses from the Quay range she fronts with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and a pair of her hallmark hoop earrings.

©GrosbyGroup JLo and daughter Emme were in high spirits as they left the gym

The star seemed in high spirits as she left the gym accompanied by Emme, the 11-year-old daughter she shares with Puerto Rican superstar Marc Anthony. The tween – who has a twin brother Max – smiled warmly as she put her arm around her mom as the pair walked along together in the Florida sunshine.

Jennifer’s gym visit comes hot on the heels of her glamorous appearance at the SAG awards on Sunday evening during which she hit the red carpet with A-Rod wearing an eye-popping $9 million worth of jewels. The Hustlers actress was dripping in Harry Winston diamonds, all set in platinum, which glittered against the backdrop of her black, off-the-shoulder gown.