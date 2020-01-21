Sofia Vergara reveals her secret weapon against cellulite

There are two main things Sofia Vergara is well-known apart from her talent, her incredible sense of humor and her stunning looks, and luckyly for us, she combines both in the last image she shared on social media. The Modern Family actress revealed with an hilarous post one of her tips to keep cellulite at a bay and showcase a perfect derriere and perfect, endless legs. “So happy that my friend Irani finally opened her torture spa in Beverly Hills,” shared the beautiful Colombian along with a picture where she is having a massage. The actress added cellulite massage and detox massage hashtags to the image where she naughtily looks at the camera while a masseuse works with her body.

©sofiavergara Sofia works out regularly and keeps a healthy diet to keep in shape

Sofia has shared on many occasions her workout routines and diet tips to keep in shape, although she also admitted during an interview to Celebuzz that she is not exactly a fan: “I hate working out, but I have made it a part of my life because of aging, for looks, for everything you need to work out, it is a reality.” As for healthy eating habits, the 47-year-old actress loves vegetables and smoothies, but she also has a sweet tooth: “I love cakes, I love ice-cream, peanut butter with chocolate, chocolate bars… You name it… I don´t have a problem picking sweets!,” she added in the same interview.