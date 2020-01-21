“Do you recognize this 19-year-old ‘scared face’ boy?” reads the caption of the picture shared by Marc Anthony on his social media. Fans were blown away - and rushed to comment how this younger version of the Salsa King - complete with glasses and longer hair - resembles the sons he shares with MQBAS judge Dayanara Torres, especially Ryan, the youngest. “Looks like your son Ryan as a 19-year-old boy,” said one of them, “Wow, at first I thought it was your son, cool,” said another.
Dayanara and Marc have two boys, 18-year-old Cristian and 16-year-old Ryan, who has inherited not only his dad’s looks, but also his talent for music. The teen plays the piano beautifully - and fans got to see him in action in a video shared by his proud mom. While both the brothers resemble their famous dad, it’s Ryan who is his total mini-me - to the point that he could be easily mistaken for a young Marc if it wasn’t for those big, bright, blue eyes.
And Ryan isn’t the only one who has inherited the musical gene. Max and Emme, the 11-year-old twins Marc shares with Jennifer Lopez, have also proved on many occasions that they’ve got the DNA. Emme shared the stage with her mom last summer and left everyone speechless with her Limitless performance along with the Bronx diva. “Emme could always sing,” said Jennifer during an interview with ET online, “I mean, when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to... be humming, like really humming to herself, and Marc would say ‘she’s singing’ and he was right!” Her brother Max has also impressed with his singing skills during a solo performance at his school. What a talented group of kids! Only time will tell if they will eventually follow in their dad’s steps, but so far, it looks promising!