“Do you recognize this 19-year-old ‘scared face’ boy?” reads the caption of the picture shared by Marc Anthony on his social media. Fans were blown away - and rushed to comment how this younger version of the Salsa King - complete with glasses and longer hair - resembles the sons he shares with MQBAS judge Dayanara Torres, especially Ryan, the youngest. “Looks like your son Ryan as a 19-year-old boy,” said one of them, “Wow, at first I thought it was your son, cool,” said another.

©marcanthony Who is who? Is he Marc or is he Ryan?

Dayanara and Marc have two boys, 18-year-old Cristian and 16-year-old Ryan, who has inherited not only his dad’s looks, but also his talent for music. The teen plays the piano beautifully - and fans got to see him in action in a video shared by his proud mom. While both the brothers resemble their famous dad, it’s Ryan who is his total mini-me - to the point that he could be easily mistaken for a young Marc if it wasn’t for those big, bright, blue eyes.