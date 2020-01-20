The San Francisco 49ers are ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, and now we know that Jennifer Lopez is more than ready to take on the stage for her SB halftime show performance with Shakira! The Hustlers star gave fans a sneak peek of the fierce dance moves she has planned for the show on Tik Tok, sharing a 30-second video clip featuring herself and her back up dancers practicing the powerhouse choreography for On The Floor ft Pitbull.

©GettyImages It looks like JLo’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show is going to be even more high octane than her It’s My Party Tour, seen here

JLo had previously shared a preview of her Super Bowl show in a video showing just her backup dancers, but this is the first time we’re getting a look at Jen herself performing. In the new clip, the singer wears a black cropped sweatshirt, black leggings and sneakers and has her hair pulled up in a high ponytail as she rehearses some high-energy moves, leading for us to guess that her Super Bowl show is going to be even more eye popping than the sizzling choreography for her It’s My Party Tour.

And even better, the video provides on-screen step by step instructions on how to copy JLo’s footwork so you can follow along:

Lean back and hit the floor

Get back

Jump with a fist pump

Twist and pull

Step and flick

REPEAT

And finally:

STRIKE A POWER POSE!

