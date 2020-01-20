She has said on many occasions that family comes first. For Jennifer Lopez, being surrounded by her loved ones is the most important thing in life and her social media account is testament to this. Recently the star shared sweet moments with her dad, sister and mom, but of course the main focus is on her “little coconuts,” the 11-year-old twins she shares with Puerto Rican star Marc Anthony.

©JLo Such a cutie! Jennifer shared this beautiful TB picture of her “little coconut” Max

Over the weekend, the Hustlers’ actress shared a throwback picture of Max, and her fans were quick to react. The image shows her son at approximately five years old, wearing a blue hoodie, his hair blowing in the wind. “This boy,” Jennifer captioned the beautiful picture. While most of her fans commented on how adorable he looks and how pretty the picture is, others spotted the sweetest thing: “Wow, mini Marc,” said one of them, “Marc Anthony number two,” said another of the striking resemblance between dad and son.