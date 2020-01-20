Jennifer Lopez shares new photo of mini Marc Anthony son Max

Jennifer Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony

She has said on many occasions that family comes first. For Jennifer Lopez, being surrounded by her loved ones is the most important thing in life and her social media account is testament to this. Recently the star shared sweet moments with her dad, sister and mom, but of course the main focus is on her “little coconuts,” the 11-year-old twins she shares with Puerto Rican star Marc Anthony.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez's son Max throwback picture©JLo
Such a cutie! Jennifer shared this beautiful TB picture of her “little coconut” Max

Over the weekend, the Hustlers’ actress shared a throwback picture of Max, and her fans were quick to react. The image shows her son at approximately five years old, wearing a blue hoodie, his hair blowing in the wind. “This boy,” Jennifer captioned the beautiful picture. While most of her fans commented on how adorable he looks and how pretty the picture is, others spotted the sweetest thing: “Wow, mini Marc,” said one of them, “Marc Anthony number two,” said another of the striking resemblance between dad and son.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez hold hands with daughter Emme at school event©marcanthony
The Puerto Rican singer posted this image with her daughter and ex-wife

Jennifer and Marc were married for ten years and even though they divorced in 2014, they have maintained an excellent relationship. “Nothing but love between us,” the Valió La Pena singer recently shared on social media with a picture of Jennifer and himself holding hands with Emme. It’s pretty common to see both parents at school events, supporting their kids, and the affectionate words they have for each other show how much respect and love remains between them. Max and Emme are clearly thriving in such a loving environment and are already showing signs that they’ve inherited the talents of their famous parents. In videos shared by their mom, the twins have demonstrated their incredible singing skills and Emme even shared the stage with Jennifer during her It´s My Party tour. The Bronx diva spoke about it to Entertainment Online, mentioning her ex: “She’s got her daddy’s voice.”

